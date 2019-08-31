Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.10 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. Aravive Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Aravive Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,123.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.