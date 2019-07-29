Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2,712.50% and an $4.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 413.83% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Anavex Life Sciences Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.