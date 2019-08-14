Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2,961.22% and an $4.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 48.5%. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.