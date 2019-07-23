Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -3.61 beta which is 461.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3,337.74% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with average price target of $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics Plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.