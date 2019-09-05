Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 13.42 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,275.84%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 50.90% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 94.9%. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.