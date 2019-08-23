Reviewing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 71 1.74 N/A 3.70 20.31 Kemper Corporation 83 0.95 N/A 4.96 17.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation. Kemper Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Selective Insurance Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Selective Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Kemper Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Kemper Corporation has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Kemper Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than Kemper Corporation.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.