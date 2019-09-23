Reviewing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

We are comparing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 73 1.63 N/A 3.70 20.31 Everest Re Group Ltd. 242 1.39 N/A 5.87 42.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Everest Re Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Selective Insurance Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s 0.25 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.82% and an $75 consensus price target. Everest Re Group Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $254 consensus price target and a -3.97% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Selective Insurance Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Selective Insurance Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.