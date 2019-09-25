Reviewing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s results

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 73 1.64 N/A 3.70 20.31 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.51 N/A 0.30 46.17

In table 1 we can see Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Donegal Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Selective Insurance Group Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 0.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.4% and 91.55% respectively. 2% are Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.42% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Donegal Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.