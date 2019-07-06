Reviewing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.76 N/A 3.70 19.17 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.63 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Selective Insurance Group Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

Selective Insurance Group Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.6% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares and 42.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares. About 1.9% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.15% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.