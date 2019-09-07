Reviewing Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s results

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 72 1.72 N/A 3.70 20.31 American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.25 N/A 7.87 13.01

Demonstrates Selective Insurance Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. American Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Selective Insurance Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Selective Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than American Financial Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.