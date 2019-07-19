Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 84.38 N/A -2.92 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.57 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 85.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.3%. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 24.74% stronger performance.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.