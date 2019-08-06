Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|88.30
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.99
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,545.23%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
