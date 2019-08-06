Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.30 N/A -2.52 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.99 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,545.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.