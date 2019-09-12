Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.38 N/A -2.52 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.