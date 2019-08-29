Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 85.22 N/A -2.52 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 98.6%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.