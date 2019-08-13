Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 84.49 N/A -2.52 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 110.08% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.