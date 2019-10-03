Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|27.92M
|-2.52
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|14.80M
|4.52
|1.73
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|1,546,214,764.36%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|240,716,946.15%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 304.76%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
