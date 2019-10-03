Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,214,764.36% -563.6% -102.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 240,716,946.15% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 304.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.