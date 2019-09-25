Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.14 N/A -2.52 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Selecta Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S’s consensus target price is $400, while its potential upside is 661.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.