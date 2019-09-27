Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.62 N/A -2.52 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 50.76 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 144.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

