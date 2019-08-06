Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 80.94 N/A -2.52 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 33.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.