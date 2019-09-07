Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Leap Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.