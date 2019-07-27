Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.39 N/A -2.92 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -6.37% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.