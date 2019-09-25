Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 96.70 N/A -2.52 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.62 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 49.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.