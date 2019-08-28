Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.03 N/A -2.52 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.84 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 53.6%. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.