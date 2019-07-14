Reviewing Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 81.43 N/A -2.92 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 159.00 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, with potential upside of 49.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.