Reviewing Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC)’s and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Residential Construction industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts Inc. 12 0.00 13.91M -0.04 0.00 Lennar Corporation 41 0.00 294.24M 5.83 6.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Lennar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Lennar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts Inc. 114,297,452.75% -0.7% -0.3% Lennar Corporation 712,790,697.67% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Lennar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Interior Concepts Inc. 4.09% -4.42% -8.03% 49.48% 0% 52.26% Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29%

For the past year Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lennar Corporation.

Summary

Lennar Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Select Interior Concepts Inc.