Reviewing Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC)’s and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Residential Construction industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|12
|0.00
|13.91M
|-0.04
|0.00
|Lennar Corporation
|41
|0.00
|294.24M
|5.83
|6.51
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Lennar Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Lennar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|114,297,452.75%
|-0.7%
|-0.3%
|Lennar Corporation
|712,790,697.67%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Lennar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|4.09%
|-4.42%
|-8.03%
|49.48%
|0%
|52.26%
|Lennar Corporation
|1.82%
|-0.71%
|-9.2%
|1.63%
|-11.26%
|21.29%
For the past year Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lennar Corporation.
Summary
Lennar Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Select Interior Concepts Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.