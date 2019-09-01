Reviewing Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT)’s and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s results

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 11 3.98 N/A 0.89 12.72 United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.84 N/A 2.20 13.02

In table 1 we can see Select Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Select Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Select Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Select Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Select Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Select Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 9.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Select Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, United Community Banks Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Community Banks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats Select Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.