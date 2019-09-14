Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.64 N/A 3.07 19.44 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.96 N/A 0.94 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. SEI Investments Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SEI Investments Company and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SEI Investments Company and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average target price and a 28.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.