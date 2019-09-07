Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

This is a contrast between SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.47 N/A 3.07 19.44 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SEI Investments Company and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year SEI Investments Company had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.