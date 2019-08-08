Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s results

Since SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.34 N/A 3.07 19.44 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 demonstrates SEI Investments Company and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. SEI Investments Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SEI Investments Company and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

SEI Investments Company’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. SEI Investments Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has weaker performance than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.