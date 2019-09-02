Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We are comparing SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.29 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SEI Investments Company and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SEI Investments Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

SEI Investments Company has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SEI Investments Company and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 55.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 39.5% respectively. About 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.