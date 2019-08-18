Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

We are contrasting SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.26 N/A 3.07 19.44 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.87 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 demonstrates SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SEI Investments Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 11.8%. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 10 of the 10 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.