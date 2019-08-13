Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.28 N/A 3.07 19.44 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see SEI Investments Company and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SEI Investments Company and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 32.83% respectively. Insiders owned 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.