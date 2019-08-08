Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Its Rivals results

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of SEI Investments Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SEI Investments Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.90% 24.80% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SEI Investments Company and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company N/A 54 19.44 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

SEI Investments Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SEI Investments Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SEI Investments Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SEI Investments Company are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, SEI Investments Company’s peers have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. SEI Investments Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SEI Investments Company’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that SEI Investments Company is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SEI Investments Company’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SEI Investments Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SEI Investments Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.