Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.35 N/A 3.00 17.07 Evercore Inc. 88 1.76 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SEI Investments Company and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. SEI Investments Company is currently more expensive than Evercore Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments Company has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evercore Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SEI Investments Company is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Evercore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. SEI Investments Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evercore Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SEI Investments Company and Evercore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 93%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Evercore Inc. beats SEI Investments Company.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.