Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s results

Since SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.40 N/A 3.00 17.07 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.01 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SEI Investments Company and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares. Comparatively, 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was less bullish than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.