Reviewing SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

As Asset Management companies, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.28 N/A 3.07 19.44 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.86 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SEI Investments Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SEI Investments Company are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SEI Investments Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 0% respectively. About 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.