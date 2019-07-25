Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2813.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.56 beta.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 56.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 13.7% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, 0.9% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.