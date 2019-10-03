Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,421,244,851.97% 0% -671.1% Zealand Pharma A/S 102,775,368.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 32.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 9%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.