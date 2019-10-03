Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|18.29M
|-12.43
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|23
|0.00
|23.70M
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1,421,244,851.97%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|102,775,368.60%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 32.39%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 9%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.