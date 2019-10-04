Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,443,111,882.59% 0% -671.1% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 18.7%. Insiders owned roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.