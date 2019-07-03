Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|40
|1133.73
|N/A
|-4.79
|0.00
Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-70.2%
|-64.8%
Liquidity
3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 28.97% and its average price target is $45.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|3.45%
|2.5%
|-3.01%
|-15.81%
|-36.28%
|-8.76%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.