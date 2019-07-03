Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1133.73 N/A -4.79 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 28.97% and its average price target is $45.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.