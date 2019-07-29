Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.75 beta means Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 207.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.