Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 9.8%. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.