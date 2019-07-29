Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.78 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.71 average price target and a 69.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.