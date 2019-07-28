Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.61 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 8%. 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while iBio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.