Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 255.22 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 129.59% and its consensus price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 81.8% respectively. 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.