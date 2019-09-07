Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta and it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 13% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.48%. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.