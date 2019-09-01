Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Since Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.81 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.