Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 69.6%. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.