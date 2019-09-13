Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 513.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, which is potential 39.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.