Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,375,498,232.68% 0% -671.1% Axcella Health Inc. 110,647,482.01% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 322.93% and its consensus target price is $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.