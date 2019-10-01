Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|18.29M
|-12.43
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1,375,498,232.68%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|110,647,482.01%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 322.93% and its consensus target price is $22.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
